Pest Control Tips For The Amateur Pest Control Expert

Taking pest control into your own hands doesn't necessarily mean you have to call an expensive exterminator. There are plenty of pests that you can get rid of by using old-fashioned tried and true simple tips. This article is jam packed with great advice to help you make your home less than desirable to common pests.

Make sure that your house is sealed at all times so that the bugs from the outside cannot get in. You can place a rubber barrier under your doormat, which is a common entryway of bugs from the outside. This will help to seal your house so that bugs cannot come in and disrupt you.

Look for possible entry points around your home. Bugs and animals can be very creative when it comes to breaking into your home. If you have noticed a new problem, it is possible that they found a new way in. Take a look around the outside and interior home and seal any possibly entryways for pests.

Do not leave any food out or unsealed and make sure that you clean up any crumbs or food scraps. Bugs, especially roaches love to get into food scraps that have been left out. Put used food in a tightly sealed container or in a baggie that bugs cannot break into.

Inspect any seeds or houseplants before you buy them and bring them home. You want to check for current signs of insects. You also want to look for disease issues that might attract insects. Never put something in your home that would attract bugs or pests in the wild outdoors.

Ask your exterminator what the risks of using their pesticides are. Everything comes with some level of risk, and some chemicals can be very dangerous for children or pets. If your exterminator is unsure you should find out before you let them proceed. It is definitely better to be safe than sorry.

Avoid furniture from unknown sources. Furniture, especially upholstered furniture, can harbor pests. To keep them out of your home, avoid furniture from resale shops, trading websites, or the side of the road. If you bring an infested piece of furniture into your home, it can spread to all of your own furniture as well.

Do an inventory of your home, looking specifically for areas of stagnant water. This can be a big problem if you have pests. Some common sources include trays that sit under plants and leaking pipes. All pests require water to be able to survive in your home.

There are many do it yourself options when it comes to pest control. First, asses how serious your pest problem is and figure out what kind of products you need to buy to deal with the problem. Most pest control products can be bought at a supermarket though more heavy duty products can be bought elsewhere.

Check your home for moist areas in the structure if you have carpenter ants. Carpenter ants are very attracted to moisture, so if you begin to have a problem with them, chances are that you have a leak somewhere. Once you find and solve that problem, the carpenter ants will move on naturally.

If you have firewood, make sure that it is stored a decent amount of feet away from the house. Bugs will inhabit this wood, so you will want it as far away from the house as possible. Try to expel all the items that bugs will feast on from your home.

Have your neighbors help you eliminate pests. If you live in the city, then it is likely that you and your neighbors will encounter the same problems when it comes to pests. When your neighbors live particularly close, you can end up fighting a never ending battle with your pests. Ask your neighbors about helping you all live pest-free lives.

Fleas are highly attracted to dust, so it is important that you dust as often as you can. This kills the adult fleas and stops their life cycle. Be sure that you are dusting off places where fleas are commonly found, like cat and dog beds, carpets, and furniture your pet lays on.

Find some pest resistant plants for your garden. It will be a lot easier and cheaper to take care of your garden if your plants are strong enough to keep pest away. You could also introduce some insects such as ladybugs who are know for eating certain kind of pest.

If you see a row of ants in your garden, and you want to prevent ants from getting into your house from the outside, draw a line of chalk around your home's perimeter. Ants turn away when they encounter chalk. You can draw a line of chalk at the base your house to minimize chances of entry.

Hairspray can kill insects that you see flying around the house. It is safe for humans and pets, but not so much for flying insects. Hairspray will stick onto the insects, which will prevent them from reaching food or water in your home. This is particularly useful for fighting bees that fly into your home.

To ensure ants don't move into your home, mix 1c sugar and 1c borax in a 1 quart jar. Hammer holes into the lid with a nail and then use the jar to spread the mixture around your foundation, doors, windows and the baseboards on the inside, too. The sugar attracts ants while the Borax kills them.

Deal with bee hive or wasp nest problems after dark. Bee hives can be removed easily enough with spray foams found in most hardware stores. These foams can be prayed from far away, killing insects without you having to be near them. Ideally, the hive should be sprayed at nighttime since bees are less active then. After spraying, watch the hive for a few days and repeat the spraying if needed. Once you are certain that the bees have died, remove the hive.

Try using orange oil to keep insects at bay. Insects do not like the smell of orange oil as it is poisonous to many of them. The added benefit is that you can use it to clean your home. If you have not yet tried orange oil you definitely should.

When you want to have a pest-free lifestyle, these tips and tricks should get you on your way. It's important to use them as instructed to ensure the best results. Once you've started using your new-found knowledge, you should find the pests disappearing right before your eyes, so to speak.